We helped pack 69,120 meals in two hours

Carole Schumacher

On Saturday, April 8, forty-six Unit 43A PebbleCreekers showed up in full force to prepare Manna Rice Packs for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC). Each manna pack contains rice, soy protein, dried vegetables and vitamins and must weigh between 380 and 400 grams. As volunteers, we wore hairnets and had numerous responsibilities including labeling bags, measuring food, filling, weighing and sealing the bag, and packing and sealing boxes. During our two-hour session we assisted other community volunteers that filled Verrado High School’s gym and packed 320 boxes of manna packs. This group was one of four that were organized for the Verrado event where the goal for the weekend was to prepare 350,000 meals. FMSC distributes manna packs to 70 countries throughout the world. Summit Community Church sponsored the FMSC Verrado Community Mobile Pack and is one of 11 Mobile Packs held in Arizona in 2017. This is the third year Doug and Roberta Ginter organized Unit 43A PCer’s to assist in this very worthy cause. The Ginters hosted a potluck dinner following our Pack and we are looking forward to next year so we can do it again! To learn more about FMSC, go to www.fmsc.org.