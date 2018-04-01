Have you heard of Herman’s Hermits and Peter Noone? Get ready for a really big show!

Your friendly Activities Office is thrilled to announce that we will welcome Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone February 21, 2019.

Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone is a must-see concert experience; Peter Noone is the real deal. Over 60 million records sold! 20 top 40 hits including: I’m Henry VIII, I Am, Mrs. Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, There’s A Kind of Hush, I’m Into Something Good, Silhouettes, Wonderful World, Just a Little Bit Better, I Can Take Or Leave Your Loving, A Must to Avoid and Listen People.

Mark your calendar; tickets will go on sale, Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. in the Renaissance Theater; $65. Cash or check only, made out to PCHOA. Must present PCHOA homeowner card to purchase. To give the most people possible a chance to buy, there will be a two-ticket limit per person; please plan ahead if you will need a friend or neighbor to join you to purchase more than two tickets. There will only be two shows; additional shows cannot be added due to the band’s touring schedule, and this is the most fair way we can try to accommodate as many individual homeowners as possible.