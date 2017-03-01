Grandparents to the Rescue Conference March 3

Larry Sessoms

This two hour conference is brought to PebbleCreek as a joint public service outreach effort by Kare Bears and PebbleCreek Community Church. The focus is on the role of grandparents when a child, grandchild or family friend experiences drug or alcohol addiction. There is no charge for this conference, but please keep in mind that seating is limited in our theater. Should our community acceptance of this conference outstrip the available seating, additional opportunities may be scheduled.

It is hard to go anywhere without hearing about drug and alcohol abuse and addiction. Our leader of this conference, Dr. John Vawter, experienced this firsthand when his own family was invaded by drugs. Out of their pain, he and his wife formed a non-profit aimed at helping parents and grandparents whose children or grandchildren are using and abusing drugs and/or alcohol and have become addicted. The conference also extends help to people to be more sympathetic and empathetic to friends whose families have been hit by abuse and addiction.

Dr. Vawter’s book, Hit By A Ton of Bricks recites experiences of a number of families who have been hit with these concerns, including his own. Copies of his book will be donated to our PebbleCreek Library and several will be given out at the conference. There will be no book or other sales at the conference, but this and other of Dr. Vawter’s books are available from Amazon and elsewhere.

Dr. Vawter’s credentials are principally in theology, but this is a non-religious conference developed from personal experience and counseling over a number of years. He will accept questions via 3 x 5 cards available before and during the discussion—-this process is used so as to maintain confidentiality of the inquirer. Please consider joining us in the theater from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 23. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.