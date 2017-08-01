Get ready for Texas Tenors by watching their PBS special

In anticipation of the return of the Texas Tenors to PebbleCreek this December, we thought you might like to know about a new PBS special running this August. America’s favorite tenors are back with RISE, an all-new concert special filmed in stunning 4K resolution at the beautiful Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston, Texas. In their second special for PBS, The Texas Tenors follow up the Emmy Award winning You Should Dream with a live orchestra and choir performing classic rock favorites, pop, country and Broadway — including a show-stopping tribute to one of the most beloved and cherished musicals of all-time, Les Misérables. Marcus, JC and John treat viewers to favorites from their new upcoming studio album RISE, including orchestral arrangements of Amazing Grace, The Righteous Brothers’ Lovin Feelin’, John Denver’s Country Roads, Take Me Home and an emotional rendition of the patriotic Irving Berlin classic God Bless America. “This TV special is a collection of music straight from our hearts,” said Marcus Collins of The Texas Tenors. “To quote our title song RISE, ‘Life can change in a moment.’ There are no truer words and we’re so excited to share our new music with the world!” And we can assure you, Marcus, we at PebbleCreek are excited to hear that music and welcome the Texas Tenors back to PebbleCreek this December. As a reminder, tickets for the three performances on December 5 go on sale in the Renaissance Theater at 8:00 a.m., October 26 and are $65 each. There is a four ticket limit per person.