Gerald Sota and Mike D’Onofrio are PCM9GA Club Champion and Low Gross Winners

We are delighted to offer our congratulations to Gerald Sota and Mike D’Onofrio who emerged as the clear cut PCM9GA Club Champion and Low Gross Winners at our eleventh annual PCM9GA Club Championship event conducted on March 2 and 9 at our Tuscany Palms and Lakes Courses.

A total of 104 PCM9GA golfers participated under outstanding late winter weather conditions arranged in a total of four Flights, Flights A, B, C and D, based upon the individual players established AGA handicap for this two-day event, all determined to bring out their best performance in competition for the highly sought after club championship and low gross awards. As always, the competition proved to be so very tight and, while the scoring was adjusted for each player depending upon their AGA handicap, the true X factor was invariably mental toughness and keeping cool and not letting one bad errant shot or bad hole get to you and result in tail spin to take you quickly out of the competition.

As it turns out, our two PCM9GA finalists for the Low Gross Club Championship award, Gerald Sota and Mike D’Onofrio wound up their two-day scoring with identical gross scores of 75 and as a result, they participated in a one hole playoff on Hole 1 of the Lakes Course. Sure enough the playoff outcome was ever so close but Gerald Sota prevailed and became our PCM9GA Club Champion.

Our hats off to all our winners as follows:

Low Gross Club Champion 75 – Gross Score Gerald Sota

Low Net Winner 62 – Net Score Mike D’Onofrio

Flight A Results: 1st Place 65 Don Simons; 2nd Place 66 Dave Thompson; 3rd Place 66 Greg Ray

Flight B Results: 1st Place 64 Greg McKenzie; 2nd Place 67 Russ Georgesen; 3rd Place 70 Dennis Ridgeway

Flight C Results: 1st Place 66 Jim Quattrone; 2nd Place 66 Don Burrows; 3rd Place 66 Dave Bouchard; 4th Place 68 Terry Plaxton; 5th Place 69 John Drevniak

Flight D Results: 1st Place 62 Mark Gouronc; 2nd Place 63 Clay Troxell; 3rd Place 64 Bob Cowan

Closest to Pin Winners

March 2: Ken Johnson, Mike D’Onofrio, Mark Gouronc, Ken Laychak

March 9: Jim Quattrone, Bob Geiges, Mark Warmsley, Dave Thompson

The PCM9GA championship winners were presented their trophies at the annual PCM9GA Awards Banquet on Friday, March 31. Special thanks to the PCM9GA staff and our PebbleCreek Golf Pros for an outstanding coordination effort which made this event a major success.

We highly encourage prospective new members to join our fun-loving group which welcomes golfers at all skill levels. The annual $50 fee includes dues for the AGA membership which is essential for handicap reporting. Please visit the PebbleCreek PCM9GA website at www.PCM9GA.org or you may contact our current PCM9GA Membership Chairman Bruce Hulbert at 623-535-8761.