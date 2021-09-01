General Manager’s Message

The dog days of summer are truly upon us; we have had a robust monsoon season this year. We’ve seen more than four inches of rain during several rain events, and humidity levels have been high. It’s been several years since we’ve seen this kind of moisture. This weather is great for the Bermuda grass, but not so good for our comfort level while outdoors. Even though it’s hot outside, a lot is happening at PebbleCreek. In this month’s message, I would like to update you on the current status of several projects.

The bunker renovation at the Tuscany Falls East golf course is well underway. Oliphant Companies has completed the tee box renovations on Tuscany Falls West number 18 and Tuscany Falls East number 4 and the re-leveling and grassing of the south driving range tee. They should complete the front nine bunkers this week. We are looking at another month of work to complete the back nine bunkers.

AAA Landscaping has re-grassed the large dog side of the dog park, and the grass is establishing. We will allow it to grow for another week, switch to the small dog side, and then re-grass that area as well. The large dog side will reopen, and the small dog side will remain closed for about a month, until we can establish more turf there.

USA Fence is re-fencing all the pickleball courts. They have completed four courts so far and are working on eight more courts currently. They should finish the final eight courts in the next week or so. Progress had been delayed due to staffing problems with the vendor.

CareScape Landscaping is working on the renovation of the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse front entrance. They have removed the old concrete and are pouring new concrete in the front entrance so that it will drain to the street. They are also building new planter boxes that will not overflow and flood the entrance. The concrete should be complete this week, with re-landscaping happening next week. This project has also been slightly delayed due to weather and supply issues.

PinderNation Electric has completed repairs on approximately 30 street lights and will continue to work to complete all repairs in the next few weeks. The street light repair page will be updated this week with what has been completed to date.

Sunland Asphalt will start asphalt removal and repairs in the Tuscany Falls parking lot this week near Creative Arts, and PolyChip work will begin in Units 3 and 5 and continue into mid-August. We held a community meeting with those units last week, and information about the areas affected is on the website and will be posted a week ahead of the project for those addresses impacted by the work.

Finally, an update on the Bullard Wash. It has been a relatively quiet summer with tailwater overflows, but we have seen the wash fill with several rains. Water did flow out of the community fairly quickly and had minimal impact. Construction continues on the Camelback canal that feeds the tailwater to the Bullard Wash. Pumps have been in place for over a month, and they have managed the flows well. We completed our re-grading work at the Indian School Bridge and are pleased with the results. We had our first meeting with the city of Goodyear and JE Fuller Engineering at the end of July. JE Fuller is completing their data collection and will be proposing remediation solutions to both the city and PebbleCreek in the next several months, which will encompass the entirety of the Bullard Wash from Camelback Road to I-10. We will continue to update the community with progress.

We have a lot going on and should have some great improvements to show by this fall. I hope that you are all having a safe and happy summer!