Five members share the 2016 PCMGA Hole-In-One prize

Howie Tiger

The PebbleCreek Men’s Golf Association annual hole-in-one prize will be shared by five of its members. During the 2016 season the following scored a hole-in-one in a PCMGA event: Chuck “Gus” Gustafson, Jerry Monk, John Stergulz, Jerry Davis and Jim Bundschuh.

When PCMGA members renew their membership, $5 is collected from each member who wishes to participate in the hole-in-one fund. The amount collected is then split among all members who score a hole-in-one during a PCMGA event held in that calendar year.

Several members have commented that they want to change their name to Jerry as not only did two Jerry’s make one this year, but the two winners last year were named Jerry (Treece and White).

Here are the details of how they accomplished this rare fete:

Gus Gustafson: On February 25, Gus made the first hole-in-one of the 2016 PCMGA season on the signature eighth hole of the Falls Course. He hit his 7-wood to a middle pin that measured 154 yards from the white tee. He said it looked close, but did not see it go in. This was his second career hole-in-one.

Jerry Monk: On March 24, Jerry made his hole-in one on the difficult third hole on the Lakes course. He hit his 4-hybrid 172 yards from the blue tee to a middle pin. He saw it go in and probably said to himself, “Great, but I have to share the prize with that Gustafson guy!” This was also Jerry’s second career hole-in-one.

John Stergulz: On August 4, John made his hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Eagle’s Nest. He hit an 8-iron 138 yards from the blue tee to a front left pin. He did not see it go in, but his playing partner, Dave Korba, witnessed the elusive ace. This was John’s fourth career hole-in-one. Even better, this was his third one in PCMGA play (nice retirement income if you can get it!).

Jerry Davis: On December 8, Jerry made a hole-in-one on the eighth hole of the Palms Course. He hit his ball 140 yards to a front pin. This was a four man scramble event and he was the last of his group to hit. No one in his group was on the green as yet. While the ball was in flight, one of his playing partners said, “This ought to be close enough for birdie.” Then the ball disappeared into the cup. This was Jerry’s second career hole-in-one. His first coming on this same hole two months earlier.

Jim Bundschuh: On December 15, Jim made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Eagle’s Nest. He hit an 8-iron to a middle pin that measured 137 yards from the tee. Neither Jim nor any of his playing partners saw the ball go into the hole. This was his sixth career hole-in-one, four of which being made at PebbleCreek. It would have been an expensive one for Jim had it not already been a PCMGA beer day!

Congrats to all the winners!