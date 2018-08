George Warden

On one of the warmest evenings of the year (110 degrees) the Flair Friendship Fun Club in PebbleCreek gathered at the Oasis Pool for a great summer evening. There was plenty of food and fun, music and great conversation as well as a great pool to cool off in.

All members that came had a great time. Come join us on future events, you are never a stranger.

Call our Secretary, Carol Bell, at 323-533-5050 for our upcoming Calendar of Events.