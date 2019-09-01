Enjoying the art of flower arranging

Jeff Wilson

On July 15, twelve women transformed store bought fresh flowers into beautiful arrangements under the direction of floral designer Kim Corbel.

The ladies came to class with assortments of fresh cut flowers, a vase of their choosing and a desire to learn. Kim provided the encouragement and step-by-step instructions on how to turn their flowers into beautifully designed table arrangements. Kim also taught the ladies how to make beautiful bows to add the finishing touch to their arrangements. Kim says, “the focus was on prepping their containers, watering the oasis and hiding the mechanics.”

By the end of class, the room was filled with the most delightful aroma, color and creativity. Everyone seemed to have a fabulous time.

Kim will be teaching more classes in September and this fall. Watch for announcements on the egroup.

Signups for Kim’s classes and all pottery/sculpture club sponsored classes are in the Expressions Gallery in the Creative Arts Center.