Desert Mashie Golf Club plans 70th annual New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance at Eagle’s Nest

Carolyn Suttles

Desert Mashie Golf Club cordially invites you and your guest to attend our 70th annual New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance here at PebbleCreek in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom on Monday, December 31, 2018. Come out and enjoy a great dinner, music by DJ Wady, raffle prizes totaling over $2000, champagne toast, late night hors d’oeuvres and lots of dancing. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with no-host cocktails.

The cost is $60 for a fantastic evening. Your choice of meals are petite beef medallion, chicken cordon bleu or grilled salmon. We look forward to you joining us.

For additional information, please call Carolyn Suttles at 623-535-1988 or email at bayne0312@gmail.com.