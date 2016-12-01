Desert Mashie Golf Club invites you to its New Year’s Eve celebration

Carolyn Suttles

Desert Mashie Golf Club invites you and your guest to attend our 69th annual New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance here at PebbleCreek in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom, Saturday, December, 31, 2016. It is a dressy black/white attire affair. Come out and enjoy a great dinner, music, awards, raffle prizes, champagne toast and lots of dancing. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with no-host cocktails.

The cost is $60 for a fantastic evening. Go to desertmashie.org, click on events and register online. Your choices of meals are petite beef medallion, chicken Cordon Bleu or grilled salmon. Enter your food selection in the “notes to the event director” and you are in. We look forward to you joining us.

For additional information, please call Carolyn Suttles at 623-535-1988 or email at bayne0312@gmail.com.