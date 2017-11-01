Computer Club meeting set for November 13

Dan Phelka

The PebbleCreek Computer Club resumes its seasonal instructional meetings with an introductory session on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 4:15 p.m. (until about 6:00 p.m.) in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom. The topic for the presentation at this meeting will be computer scams, hackings and viruses and how to avoid being taken advantage of. It will also deal with some common questions about Windows 10. Also bring any computer questions you’d like addressed. No need to bring a computer as we will project a Windows 10 and Windows 7 machine on a big screen. Regular weekly sessions begin after the first of the year (starting January 8, 2018) and will be every Monday (at 4:15 p.m.) through early April.

Is your computer running slower than it used to? Do you want to know how to streamline some settings to make Internet access more efficient? Do you have issues with virus and spyware protection? Would you like more familiarity with Windows 10 and how it is different from previous versions of Windows? Do you have other computer issues you’d like answered? Or would you simply like to know more about how to have more fun with your machine? Then be sure to attend. Everyone is welcome to come to the November meeting to see what we’re all about and what we do. If you like it, become a member (only $10 per person for 2018) and attend all the sessions. Membership also entitles you to attend meetings of the separate Apple Special Interest Group and occasional focused classes (e.g. Windows 10) in our lab.

For more information see our website – www.pebblecreekcomputerclub.org – or call President and Instructor Dan Phelka at 623-535-7791.