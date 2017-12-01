Community Service report

Patrol Dispatched
Alarms all other 8
Animal leash rules 2
Assist homeowner 20
Auto accidents 1
Bee complaints 5
Complaint Reports, Green Cards 30
Damage to property 0
Dead animal pick up 0
Disturbance 0
Dust/dirt complaint 0
Fire arms, pellet gun 0
Fire 0
Flat tire assistance 0
Gate malfunctions 2
Golf cart tow 16
Golf Course rules 5
Holiday decoratio.iolations 0
Homeowner/guest assistance 12
House/building checks 0
House Vacation Watch 631
Illegal gate entry 3
Jump start 25
Lost dog or other animal 4
Maintenance/repair required 0
Miscellaneous 32
Open garage door 30
Pool rules 25
RFID’s installed 82
Soliciting 2
Speeding complaint by homeowner 33
Suspicious act/person 0
Trash rules 62
Water leak 8
Welfare check 1
Total 1039
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Driveway parking 30
Speeding stops/tickets/warnings 35
Garage door 30
Fire Lane parking 2
Illegal gate entry 3
Street parking 10
Trash rules 62
Total 172
McDowell Gate No. 8 1935
Eagle’s Nest count 38,530
Tuscany Falls count 62,111