December 2017, Generals

Community Service report

Patrol Dispatched

Alarms all other 8

Animal leash rules 2

Assist homeowner 20

Auto accidents 1

Bee complaints 5

Complaint Reports, Green Cards 30

Damage to property 0

Dead animal pick up 0

Disturbance 0

Dust/dirt complaint 0

Fire arms, pellet gun 0

Fire 0

Flat tire assistance 0

Gate malfunctions 2

Golf cart tow 16

Golf Course rules 5

Holiday decoratio.iolations 0

Homeowner/guest assistance 12

House/building checks 0

House Vacation Watch 631

Illegal gate entry 3

Jump start 25

Lost dog or other animal 4

Maintenance/repair required 0

Miscellaneous 32

Open garage door 30

Pool rules 25

RFID’s installed 82

Soliciting 2

Speeding complaint by homeowner 33

Suspicious act/person 0

Trash rules 62

Water leak 8

Welfare check 1

Total 1039

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Driveway parking 30

Speeding stops/tickets/warnings 35

Garage door 30

Fire Lane parking 2

Illegal gate entry 3

Street parking 10

Trash rules 62

Total 172

McDowell Gate No. 8 1935

Eagle’s Nest count 38,530

Tuscany Falls count 62,111