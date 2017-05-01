Champions Again!

Lynne Carlyle

For the fourth year in a row, the PebbleCreek ladies 4.0 tennis team, Racquettes, placed first in the West Valley Senior Tennis League. This year’s commanding win boasts a record of 32 wins with only four losses. Six participant teams from the Surprise area, along with PebbleCreek, played a highly competitive double round robin from October through March. Etched wine glass trophies were awarded to the captains at the annual league luncheon and play day hosted by Sun City West. With such a dominant record this season, the ladies plan to enjoy their summer off, but will be ready next fall to start anew. Marty McAllister says that since this team is so easy to captain that she would do it again next year. Of course the goal is to win a fifth successive championship!