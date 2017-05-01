May 2017, Sports

Champions Again!

Champion 2016-2017 Racquettes Tennis Team, first row: Linda Smith, Lynne Carlyle, Mary McConaughey, Karyn Swinford, Cindy Henry, Heidi Farrell, Lynn Margison; second row: Bonnie Elliott, Jill Lewis, Marty McAllister, Sandi Nielson; missing from photo: Sharon Brady, Debbie Sayre

Lynne Carlyle

For the fourth year in a row, the PebbleCreek ladies 4.0 tennis team, Racquettes, placed first in the West Valley Senior Tennis League. This year’s commanding win boasts a record of 32 wins with only four losses. Six participant teams from the Surprise area, along with PebbleCreek, played a highly competitive double round robin from October through March. Etched wine glass trophies were awarded to the captains at the annual league luncheon and play day hosted by Sun City West. With such a dominant record this season, the ladies plan to enjoy their summer off, but will be ready next fall to start anew. Marty McAllister says that since this team is so easy to captain that she would do it again next year. Of course the goal is to win a fifth successive championship!