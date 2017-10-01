Chai High begins again in October

Brenda Hyman

Dateline—October 3, 2017. Capri Room – Tuscany Falls Clubhouse—Mark your calendar! Premier movie showing of Shanghai Ghetto —One of the most amazing and captivating survival tales of WWII. It is a don’t miss documentary that recalls the strange, but true, story of thousands of European Jews who were shut out of country after country while trying to escape Nazi persecution in the late 1930s. Left without options or entrance visas, a beacon of hope materialized for them on the other side of the world and in the unlikeliest place, Japanese controlled Shanghai. Join us for this riveting and informational film. Of course, no charge and popcorn is provided.

We have many more speakers and events in our upcoming year! Mark your calendar for the first Tuesday of every month: 7:00 p.m., Capri Room. We will also host dinners and remembrances throughout the year. Perhaps even a surprise or two! Our website: www.jewsnews.org will keep you updated and will inform you of upcoming events.

Please remember signups for the October 3 movie are on a first come, first served basis. The room holds 40 people. Please email me: brendahyman@earthlink.net, to reserve your space. Once we are full, we will have a wait list.

Looking forward to a great new year and wonderful lectures. Shana Tova!