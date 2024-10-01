Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivorship

Jennifer Smith

The PebbleCreek Breast Cancer Discussion Group met for its last summer breakfast on Aug. 22 at the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant. Our breakfasts were a wonderful way to remain connected during the summer. Our meetings have resumed the fourth Thursday of each month at the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. However, we wanted to host something special in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness this October.

All members of our PebbleCreek group—past, present, active or not, spouses, or caregivers are invited to an outdoor, potluck luncheon at the Oasis Pool. In keeping with our typical meeting time, we will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24. We want to celebrate the many years of breast cancer survivorship in our community and honor our loved ones who have supported and cared for us.

We are asking everyone to bring their favorite appetizer, salad, or dessert to share. Our group will provide cutlery, paper products, and water, unsweetened tea, and Arnold Palmers. RSVP to Jennifer Smith at 602-618-1203 or [email protected] as soon as possible and let us know what you will likely bring. Keep a lookout for reminders through the Egroup. The weather should be beautiful, and our group is excited to host this event. We hope to see many of you there!

Please reach out if you, or you know of another resident who has pending treatment. A special gift may be waiting! The PebbleCreek Sewing Club partners with us and lovingly sews pillows that we would like to give you. The pillows provide comfort following surgery or reconstruction. If you want to chat, receive a pillow, or get more information, do not hesitate to call facilitator Jennifer Smith.