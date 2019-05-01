Bruce Bernal retires from Burst of Music

Susan Kice

Bruce Birnel has announced that he is stepping-down as the Director of the PebbleCreek Big Band. Having founded the PebbleCreek Musicians Club in 2004 and forming the PebbleCreek Big Band, he went on to direct “Burst of Music” shows for 12 years.

Bruce began his musical career at the ripe old age of eight, beginning with piano lessons. He subsequently graduated with a BA in Piano Performance from the prestigious Julliard School of Music and later earned an MA in Education from Columbia University. He went on to teach in the public school system for over 30 years and in 1991 performed with his chorus at Carnegie Hall. All this while simultaneously running a wedding band business, where he both played in and supplied bands for various social functions throughout the New York City Metropolitan area.

He states that he is “very proud of what has been accomplished with The PebbleCreek Musicians and The PebbleCreek Big Band. It has been a collective effort between me and the band members, growing from a ten-piece ensemble to the current 22 members.”

Although Bruce is retiring, he feels he is turning the baton over to very capable, experienced hands. Those of Jeff Buda. Jeff is already well-known as a musician in the community. In addition to playing in several swing bands, Sound Design and SILK, he and Kathy Mitchell; have been entertaining PC audiences with their dynamic duos for a number of years. Jeff was one of the original members of Burst of Music and has been playing with them ever since. According to Bruce, Jeff is an excellent musician and will be an inspiration to the other band members.

Jeff has many plans for the future of the PebbleCreek Big Band. He states, “I hope to further develop the PebbleCreek Musicians program and Big Band by enhancing our musical performances in and out of the community.” He envisions perhaps more concerts, dances and an even more energized group of musicians. And he is looking forward to making Burst of Music XIII better than ever!

We wish you the best of luck, Jeff.