Bocce players celebrate end of another successful year

Mollie McErlean

Registrations for the fall 2017 Bocce season are now being accepted on a first come, first served basis. Popularity of the sport, especially since two night leagues were added last year, is prompting the PebbleCreek Bocce Association Board of Directors to keep a close watch over the number of registrations already pouring in as the Spring Season comes to a close and plans begin to focus on setting up a new year of competition.

According to Bocce Association Treasurer Mollie McErlean, who handles registrations and sets up the rosters for fall, winter and spring season play, there currently are two Day Leagues(Wednesday and Friday) and two Night Leagues (Tuesday and Thursday) each season. Because there can be two tiers of play on each of the Day Leagues, a maximum of 32 teams can be scheduled each season. A bocce team is limited to a maximum of 12 players.

However, due to time restrictions placed on Night League play by the HOA, there can only be one tier of competition, limiting the number of teams to a maximum of 16 each season.

If registrations come in early enough and the numbers warrant it the Board of Directors may consider adding a third night to allow more residents to enjoy playing bocce under the lights. For further registration information contact Mollie at 623-935-2822 or mmcerlean1@cox.net.

The Board of Directors and the captains and co-captains did a good job making the 2016-2017 fall, winter and spring Bocce seasons such a huge success.

“We had a record-breaking total of 712 members and all indications are that the popularity of Bocce Ball in PebbleCreek continues to be on the rise, Ms. Kasselmann, President of the Association, said, adding: “I also want to give credit to the Robson Organization and the PebbleCreek HOA for working with us to drastically improve the facilities. Our Bocce Complex at Eagle’s Nest is state of the art.”

Spring season play ended the week of May 19. Due to the deadline for the June issue, winners of the Day and Night Championships will not be announced until the July issue of the PebbleCreek Post.

Enjoy summer break, everyone!