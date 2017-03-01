Bocce Ladies Rock ‘N Roll for charity!

Pat Milich

It’s one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready now go girls go!

Rock ‘n roll music will provide a lively backdrop when female members of the PebbleCreek Bocce Ball Association gather for the first annual Ladies Charity Tournament on Saturday, March 4 at the state-of-the-art complex at Eagle’s Nest. All proceeds will be donated to the highly regarded New Life Center in Goodyear whose mission is to help women and children escape domestic violence.

Priscilla Naworski, the tournament’s chairperson, promises that the day will be as much fun as it is financially successful, since there is no overhead for the event.

“Every cent we collect will be turned over to the New Life Center,” she said, pointing out that food for the kick off breakfast has been donated by the Tournament Committee which, in addition to Priscilla and her husband Joseph, includes Carol Gwilt, Mollie McErlean, Cheryl Kasselmann and Roger and Muriel Milewski.

Roger Milewski, who has an extensive collection of rock and roll tapes, will serve as disc jockey for the day’s event and Joe Naworski is supervising the team of male volunteers who have stepped up to fulfill the judges’ duties. Another Bocce Association member, Mellissa Masters, is volunteering her time and talent to make specially-designed, hand-crafted awards for the tournament winners. Bocce Association members Cheryl Kasselmann, president, Mollie McErlean, treasurer and Carol Gwilt, statistician, are assisting with registration and the countless other duties associated with running the tournament.

March 1 is the deadline for required pre-registration for a fee of $10 per person. The day’s events will begin at 8:30 a.m. with sign-in and a continental breakfast. Teams will be assembled using a blind draw and every participant is guaranteed to play two games. Further information is available by contacting Priscilla Naworski at 935-0741.