Birdie Chasers Golf Group celebrates the holidays

Bob Newell

The Birdie Chaser Golf group, consisting of 28 plus players in the Creek had one of its four family appreciation dinners on December 2 at the home of Bob and Judy Newell. These events are held at different players’ homes each season to socialize off the course as well as having the couples gather for a bit of camaraderie and to show the wives their appreciation for the men playing golf three times a week all year.

There were about 50 partiers with each couple bringing either an appetizer or a dessert. Fortunately, the scattered rain we had in the early afternoon skirted our house so all the party tables, chairs and of course, Christmas decorations went untouched. A delightful festive time was had by all.