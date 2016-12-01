Art Walk 2016 “Peoples Choice” award winner

Charlene Romanos

This year’s PebbleCreek Art Club’s Art Walk was a huge success, with a record number of attendees. The event began at 3:00 p.m. and the crowds of enthusiastic art lovers continued until the closing at 7:00 p.m. No one could have been disappointed with the incredible art displayed. Every medium was represented, with every participating artist submitting his or her best work.

Always a favorite of those attending is the ability to vote for their favorite piece of art displayed and vote they did with a record number of 364 ballots cast. As you might imagine, the selection of a winner was very close and almost every entry had votes cast for this coveted prize.

We are pleased to announce the People’s Choice winner is Sherri VanSchaik who submitted her colored pencil painting titled Feeling Blue, a whimsical painting of a blue feathered ostrich. We congratulate Sherri on winning this much sought-after award.

The PebbleCreek Art Club would like to thank all those who attended the Art Walk this year; it is your support of our art that provides inspiration to us all.

Look for exciting news of Art Walk 2017 coming next year; you won’t want to miss it!