Art Club News

Susan Skolnik

The PebbleCreek Art Club is looking forward to resuming monthly meetings in September, and there will be a wide range of classes, activities, luncheons, field trips, and the Fall Art Show to look forward to. A new member, open enrollment drive will begin in early October, and we are looking forward to helping residents uncover hidden artistic talents.

Open Studio in the Coyote Room is still a popular destination for many in the club to work on projects, and a few members got a head start on holiday cards while participating in Christmas in July.