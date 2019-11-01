Annual Golf Cart Christmas Caroling

Jill Miller

Gear up for the holidays by joining us for the annual Tuscany Falls and Eagle’s Nest golf cart Christmas caroling parties! These are two separate events.

Tuscany Falls

Tuscany Falls caroling is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Carolers will gather in the Creative Arts Center parking lot at 3 p.m. and drive in groups to various homes in Tuscany Falls. Martha and Steve Urbin will be making their train available, and carolers are encouraged, but not required, to decorate their carts. There will be an optional dinner in the Tuscany Falls clubhouse following the caroling.

If you know of any neighbor in Tuscany Falls who lives alone, has health issues, has lost a loved one, or would just enjoy a friendly singing visit from the Tuscany Falls Christmas carolers, contact Ane Aune at 408-207-6398 or aneinsj1@gmail.com.

If you would like to join in the Tuscany caroling, contact Bill Raymond at pccarolers@cox.net by Nov. 10. Bill will send you a registration form so you can give us the information we need to manage this event.

Eagle’s Nest

The Eagle’s Nest caroling event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, starting at 3 p.m. Carolers will meet in the parking lot across from the activities center to organize under four team leaders. To participate in the caroling, send your name, email address, and phone number to Judy Bray at jcheeselady@gmail.com. The carolers will not be able to dine as a group this year, but both Eagle’s Nest and Tuscany restaurants should be able to accommodate those who would like a post caroling meal.

If you know of residents on the Eagle’s Nest side who would welcome the group for Christmas caroling, send names, addresses, emails, and telephone numbers to Judy at jcheeselady@gmail.com or Jeff Edwards at 503-941-6531 as soon as possible.