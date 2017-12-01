9th annual PC Irish/American Club Golf Tournament notice

Suzanne Rambach

The PC Irish American Club will hold its ninth annual Golf Tournament on Sunday, March 11 benefiting several local charities. This year’s event will again include a nine-hole step-aside scramble in addition to an 18 hole two best ball competition.

The entry fees are $30 for nine holes and for $40, 18 holes. Last year’s tournament quickly sold out; therefore, we are restricting registration to PCIAC members and their family and friends through December 31. Registration will be open to all PebbleCreekers starting January 1, 2018.

This is a great fun filled event with .ariety of prizes and the event includes separate flights for men, women and mixed couples. It also benefits local charities that are so important to PebbleCreek and Goodyear.

Please contact Mike Harrington at 303-324-9633 or mdharrington@cox.net with questions you may have regarding sign-up, formation of teams or payment.