5th annual Golf Equipment Drive set for March 21

Howie Tiger

The First Tee of Phoenix will be accepting donations (golf clubs, bags, balls, hats, clothing, shoes etc.) at Tuscany Falls on Wednesday, March 21 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. A collection area will be set up in the Tuscany parking lot adjacent to the pro shop. We’re hoping this year’s drive will be as successful as the ones we held the last four years.

This year we are having a big push for golf balls in any condition. Donating golf balls is like donating money for this program! So even if you don’t play golf, you may have collected golf balls from other sources, like those landing in your backyard.

The First Tee is a non-profit organization that provides life skills education for children ages 7-17 using the game of golf as its platform.

This is a great opportunity to clean out your garage/closets and donate to a worthy cause.

Your donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Any questions, please contact Howie Tiger by email at htiger@cox.net.