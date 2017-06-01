22nd Softball season concludes

Fred Dresser

What a season! Thirteen teams, 156 players, 468 games.

The PebbleCreek Senior Softball Association (PCSSA) 2016-2017 softball season just concluded their 22nd year of play with Questar Capital capturing both the league championship and tournament championship.

Questar out performed 12 other teams on the way to their two championships with an impressive season record of 28 wins, 6 losses and 2 ties. Questar was managed by Paul Zuckerbrow and assistant managers Bob Schrader and Mark Mowen.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to attend a game at PebbleCreek’s Field of Dreams, the Spring League is now underway. Games are played on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting at 8:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:00 a.m. Come out and cheer for your neighbors and friends that participate in the game of softball for the pure love of the game.