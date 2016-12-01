20th annual Fall Home and Garden Tour raises $8,700 for Shop with a Cop

For the seventh year in a row, the 20th annual Fall Home and Garden Tour was sold out! Thank you, PebbleCreek, for your support of the City of Goodyear’s Shop with a Cop program!

Over $8700 in ticket sales and donations were raised! Our committee and the City of Goodyear Police Department want to thank all of you that attended the tour and so generously gave donations.

The Shop with a Cop event will be held on Saturday, December 10 at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the Walmart Super Store on Estrella Parkway.

We invite all of you to attend. Teachers, police officers and crisis center staff choose Goodyear children-in-need to participate in the program. Paired with a police officer, each child is escorted through the store to pick out what they would like to buy. These children have little to nothing, but often choose to spend their money on other family members. It is truly a heart-warming experience for all who attend as you watch the excitement and joy in these children’s faces.

Goodyear Chief of Police Jerry Geier and his wife Shari enjoyed touring the homes and gardens. The Chief appreciates all that our community has done to make the Shop with a Cop program an annual event for children-in-need.

This event could not take place if it were not for the PebbleCreek homeowners that graciously opened their homes and gardens to be on the tour this year. We the committee would personally like to thank each and every one of them! Your kindness in giving people in our community the opportunity to tour your homes, and your time to prepare your homes, is deeply appreciated!

These homeowners are Kate Tracy and Dick Clarke, Al and Jan Peterson, Beth Kelly and Nancy Popenhagen, Steve and Cheryl Kunkle, Steve Dumholt and Barb Dunson and Larry and Bev Gleason.

We would also like to thank all the hosts and hostesses who were at each residence and volunteered their time to ensure the success of our tour this year. We could not have done any of this without your support and help.

A special thanks to the Activities Office and the Tuscany Falls Front Desk for helping with ticket sales again this year. Special thanks to Brian Day of BMD Business Services for his assistance in printing the program tickets and to Mary Couzens for generously donating the printing costs of the program. They make it possible for every penny of your ticket money and donations to be given to the Shop with a Cop event.

Thank you also to Melissa Gonzales, Food and Beverage Director, for allowing us to make a soft drink coupon available to use at Toscana’s to everyone who purchased a ticket.

The Committee has begun to plan our 21st annual Home and Garden Tour to be held in November 2017. Please consider letting us feature your home on our tour next year. Contact Barbara Hockert at bhockert@me.com or call her at 623-266-9682.

As the committee, we truly enjoyed working on this annual event for so many to enjoy. The committee members are Wally Campbell, chairman; Barbara Hockert – Homes and Homeowners; Charlotte Krause – Ticket Sales and Name Tags; Judy Peterson – Hosts and Hostesses; Maggie Philippon – Graphic Designer/tickets/Guidelines and special helpers on day of tour, Dorothy Kreps and Barbara Ranta.